Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,020,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 486,236 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,407,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,843,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.03. 451,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.03.

