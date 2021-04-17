Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $1.68 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $4,808,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. 367,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,738. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $133.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.