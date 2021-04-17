Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $1.34 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter.

MGV traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $97.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

