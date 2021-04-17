Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $8.35 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 3.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 521,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,490,000 after buying an additional 286,232 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,947,000 after purchasing an additional 201,523 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,688,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 238,084 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 629,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,527. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

