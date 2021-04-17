Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rhinebeck Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB opened at $10.57 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.