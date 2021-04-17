Reviewing Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Enerplus pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cimarex Energy pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerplus has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cimarex Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Cimarex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $945.62 million 1.44 -$195.73 million $0.79 6.72 Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 2.72 -$124.62 million $4.46 14.03

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and Cimarex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 9 0 2.82 Cimarex Energy 0 3 17 0 2.85

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $8.08, suggesting a potential upside of 52.23%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $54.89, suggesting a potential downside of 12.27%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -130.21% 2.91% 1.54% Cimarex Energy -104.14% 7.29% 3.41%

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Enerplus on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

