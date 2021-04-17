Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

