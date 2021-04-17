Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.