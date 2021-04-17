Resolute Forest Products Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,386 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 745% compared to the average daily volume of 164 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RFP shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,100. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -195.71 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

