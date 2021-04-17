Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS: HRGLY):

4/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

4/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/9/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

4/1/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY stock remained flat at $$46.51 during midday trading on Friday. 89 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2962 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

