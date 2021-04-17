Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Novartis AG’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVS. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $88.02 on Thursday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

