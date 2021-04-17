ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 12,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,127,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.