Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,459,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 3,224,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.9 days.

OTCMKTS RNECF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.57. 2,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,180. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

