Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,459,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 3,224,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.9 days.
OTCMKTS RNECF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.57. 2,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,180. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.
About Renesas Electronics
