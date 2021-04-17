Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.32

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 4642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.