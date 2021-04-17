Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RQHTF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.48. Reliq Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 929.28% and a negative net margin of 730.79%.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

