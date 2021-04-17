Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

