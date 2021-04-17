Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,033 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,531. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

