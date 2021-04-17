RED (RED) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. RED has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $50,952.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.45 or 0.00515420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000826 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars.

