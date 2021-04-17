Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/15/2021 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $206.00.

2/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.81. The company had a trading volume of 108,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.83. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $205.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

