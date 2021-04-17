Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1,878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after buying an additional 468,162 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.92 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.