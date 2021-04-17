RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $4.36. RealNetworks shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 1,641,238 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $140.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

