Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

