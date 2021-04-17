Raymond James Increases The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $300.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

NYSE SMG opened at $238.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $110.78 and a one year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,685,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

