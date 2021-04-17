Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $85,000 in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

