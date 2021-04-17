Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,374 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Farmland Partners worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

