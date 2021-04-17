Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 8.7% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 76,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,840,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Range Resources by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 655.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 87,741 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.