RAMP Achieves Market Cap of $204.55 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. RAMP has a total market cap of $204.55 million and approximately $23.39 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00068432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.00714822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00086666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00038686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00032926 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,800,366 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

