Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $739.78. 27,923,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,201,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,485.50, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

