Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $13.04 Million in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 252,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,041,000. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF makes up about 7.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 224,554.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,265 shares in the last quarter.

JPHY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.93. 31,401 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

