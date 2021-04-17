Radix (EXRD) Reaches Market Cap of $108.98 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $108.98 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00066515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.88 or 0.00727360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00087057 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00033641 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

