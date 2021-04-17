Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

