Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $78,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 745,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,502 shares of company stock valued at $697,435. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

