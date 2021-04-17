QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Hits $0.0443 on Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $22.09 million and $302,418.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00067123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.00704784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00085925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00038626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

