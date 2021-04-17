Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.79

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.79 and traded as high as C$35.74. Quebecor shares last traded at C$35.59, with a volume of 240,567 shares traded.

QBR.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.79.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

