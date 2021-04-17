Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 621,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of QMCO opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Quantum has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quantum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.