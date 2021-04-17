Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quanta Services by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

