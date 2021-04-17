QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $19.25 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

QNTQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

