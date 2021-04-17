QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 400 at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

QQ opened at GBX 347.80 ($4.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 299.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 352.60 ($4.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

