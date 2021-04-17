QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Acquires C$27,750.00 in Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,222,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$411,152.14.

PORE stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.11.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

