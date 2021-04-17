QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of QADA opened at $75.12 on Friday. QAD has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Analysts predict that QAD will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.