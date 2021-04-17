QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of QADA opened at $75.12 on Friday. QAD has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07.
QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Analysts predict that QAD will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
QAD Company Profile
QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.
