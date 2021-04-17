Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WEX in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

WEX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $229.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 12-month low of $100.53 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.01.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,368,570. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WEX by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

