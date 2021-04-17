Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on URBN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

