Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE ATA opened at C$28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.17. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$16.28 and a 52-week high of C$29.89.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.50 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$563,841.60.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

