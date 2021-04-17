Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Increased by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.08. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $173.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

