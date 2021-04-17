Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.