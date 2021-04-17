Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $389.76 million, a PE ratio of 204.15 and a beta of 0.59. Pure Cycle has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 60,302 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 281,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

