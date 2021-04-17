Pundi X[old] (NPXS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.09 Million

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Pundi X[old] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[old] has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[old] has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $1.09 million worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00066277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.00714246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033164 BTC.

Pundi X[old] Coin Profile

Pundi X[old] (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 247,963,400,338 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

