Pundi X[old] 1-Day Volume Hits $622,716.00 (NPXS)

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Pundi X[old] has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $622,716.00 worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[old] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[old] has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[old] Profile

NPXS is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 247,963,400,338 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[old]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

