Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.31 and last traded at $43.63. 5,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 261,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,797 shares of company stock valued at $29,900,279.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,628,000.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

