Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

NYSE PRU opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $97.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of -270.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,770,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 154.2% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 91.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 111,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

