ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. 495,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

